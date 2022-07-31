Lindsay Lohan and Badr Shammas were spotted for the first time since an intimate wedding

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas snapped for the first time since the couple Get married in a private party advance this month.

Lohan and Deacon looked comfortably casual as they strolled down John Street in New York City. Kennedy at the airport on Friday, with the actress wearing a white button-up shirt, light blue jeans, sneakers, a black T-shirt and a matching mask while her husband walked in the back in a black T-shirt and jeans.

The couple quietly married in an intimate ceremony in early July, with the star taking to Instagram soon after to flock to her new groom.

“I’m the happiest woman in the world. He found me and knew I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I’m amazed that this is my husband. My life and everything. Every woman should feel this every day,” Luhan, 36, shared at that time.

the couple Venture out to Turkey For a luxurious vacation after tying the knot.

The “Parents’ Trap” actress met the Kuwaiti-born financier while living in Dubai. he is Check out her video on her site Back in November – Great Ring Show from Harry Winston.

Lohan wore what could be her new wedding ring. TheImageDirect.com

Michael Lohan, Lohan’s father, told Page Six of his now-brother-in-law, “He’s not the Hollywood type, and you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems – points where he gets on and off with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the spotlight. “.

The couple married in early July. Lindsaylohan / Instagram

“She’s getting on with her run and wants a good person in your life when you hit the restart button,” he added. “Everyone is happy. Lindsay got her life back when I met him, she was living a really happy and healthy life.”