‘Limit exceeded rate;’ Twitter down to thousands of users around the world

Thousands of Twitter users reported that they were unable to use the social media app on Saturday, prompting hashtags that included “TwitterDown” and “RateLimitExceeded.”

The outage began on Saturday morning around 8 a.m. EST and continued throughout the afternoon, According to DownDetector. As of 1 p.m., there have been more than 7,000 outage reports regarding the site.

Some users reported issues that included the inability to retrieve Tweets, or the error message, “Sorry, you are limited in price. Please wait a few moments and try again.”

Elon Musk, who took over the platform in 2022, tweeted at around 1 p.m. about post reading limits to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” saying the following limits were temporarily applied: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, Unverified accounts reach 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts reach 300 per day.

Others have tweeted directly at Musk, saying things like, “Hey Elon, my twitter is not working” and “Limit on reading tweets?”

To address extreme levels of data mining and system processing, we applied the following temps: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts/day

Unverified accounts for 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts up to 300/day – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Twitter users experienced widespread outages in the service in March, one of the biggest outages since Musk took over. More than 8,000 users have reported disruptions.



