Lilu: Unfortunately, Tibor Bödőcs is the best and most good thing that could happen to this country

On Wednesday morning, the comedian took to his social media page to respond to the news that Libri had fallen into the hands of a government official.

On Tuesday, 24.hu, the Matthias Corvinus Collegium, which is close to the government and led by the minister’s political adviser, became the majority owner of Libri, which it dominates with its network of stores and publishing group. Hungarian Book Market. MCC was bought out of the company group two years ago, but until now it was only a minority owner. In recent years, there have been ups and downs, with newly established publishing houses having changed names, but also a number of famous writers who have been strongly critical of the government and NER.

One of them is very popular Tibor Bödőcs, published since 2017 by the company’s Helicon Publishing House, won the Libri Literary Audience Award last year. On Wednesday, the comedian took to his Facebook page to discuss the potential changes affecting the publisher.

Can you write the last Kama Sutra while watching it with brother Ksaba Bhojte? Could they publish Szilárd Németh’s thoughts on page 9458? 77 Allow banter, old-fashioned folk songs and Brussels-bashing, Turkish gossip to be published? Can we analyze Goebbels’s prose in light of MTVA messages? Could there be investigations into the death of Petofi, who was shot by NATO soldiers near Bahmut? Can you publish a film story titled From the Lumiére brothers to Elkúrtuk? Will it be? Or should the good patriot shut the mouth of the new owners with twenty thousand when consecrating the Kirill Kalashnikov in Nyugati Square? They could tell because it was not good to create amid doubts

He recently said part of Bödőcs’ post Lilu too reacted Available on your Instagram Story for a limited time.

For a long time I thought Tibor Botox was the best and saddest thing to happen to this country. Yes, I agree with him. Patriotism is about trying to do your best. Because you want your country to be more and more beautiful. You want to build. to add. For example, for culture (if they let you, you can)… theater, movies, books… well, yes… to create

– the host wrote in his post.