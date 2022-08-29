Lil Nas X towers over the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet

written by Megan Sea Hills, CNN

Amidst the sea of ​​celebrity fashion at the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet Literally one outfit above them all. The “Montero” singer wowed Lil Nas X in a daring sculptural outfit, baring his torso as he draped over a feathered skirt and oversized headpiece.

One of the most artistic creations of the night, the singer’s costume was the work of costume designer Harris Reid. Known for his diverse gender inventory, Reid counts the likes of Harry Styles, Beyonce, and Conan Gray (who also wore one of the designer’s looks to the event) among his celebrity clients.

Reed previously shared on Instagram that Lil Nas X’s clothes came from a collection made of “100-year-old recycled materials and upholstery fabrics” from an Italian villa. All of the feathers in the black outfit were hand-drawn, and Reed worked with designer Lake Vivian on the giant headpieces.

Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV VMAs dressed as Harris Reed. The look came from Reed’s Sixty Years a Queen set. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The Old Town Road musician often blurs the lines between menswear and womenswear with his wardrobe, donning metallic pink mini skirts and patterned skirt outfits. The VMAs look was among his most elegant to date – even though it looked one of his toughest, as he was seen lifting his hood during an interview on the red carpet.

If the look is familiar, it’s because model Iman wore a gold version of the outfit at last year’s Met Gala, where she wore dangling earrings and bracelets. Reid also attended the party wearing one of his feathered headpieces, with a white jumpsuit, later writing on Instagram that it was his “biggest dream come true to date”.

Iman attends the Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City. attributed to him: Sean Zane / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Lil Nas X’s latest red carpet moment cemented his position as one of today’s hottest style icons, after he was recently appointed as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty US Ambassador. Announcing the news over the weekend, he shared a video of himself smashing a pinata in celebration as he thanked YSL for his Instagram stories.

This year, Lil Nas X is nominated for seven VMAs this year. Among them, he won Best Collaboration with rapper Jack Harlow, while the couple’s video won Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.