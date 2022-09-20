September 20, 2022

Lil’ Baby shared with Travis Scott, Canelo Alvarez before not attending the party

Muhammad 2 hours ago 2 min read
Lil Baby He says his body “shut down” due to exhaustion of tours – and forced to skip at a Vancouver party – but new video shows he felt good enough for the Vegas nightclub scene.

TMZ Hip Hop I got these pictures from inside Zouk nightclub where Canelo Alvarez He was celebrating his victory over Gennady Golovkin. It’s a fully lit scene, and Lil Bibi was in the middle of the action… besides Travis ScottAnd the dj drama and other celebrities.

This particular scene was around 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and as you can see, the kid was still singing and feeling good. NBD, except for the fact that it was scheduled to top Vancouver’s Breakout Festival less than 24 hours later… a show that didn’t last, they say.

Bibi explained his lack of attendance on IG, saying, “I’ve been doing so hard for the past few months without any breaks, that she finally caught up to me.” Now, it’s true that he recently wrapped up a big tour with him Chris Brown …but this video makes it seem as if there were other contributing factors.

Interestingly, you can see that Baby was singing along 42 dogsFelt from their cooperation “paid us”. Vancouver fans who paid for tickets on Sunday night were upset that he didn’t make it onto stage.


Like we said, the crowd got ugly when they got the news and some He went into full riot mode … destroy tents, TV screens and all kinds of property.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

Seven people were reportedly arrested amid thousands of dollars in damage and destruction.

He told us that Bibi’s security tried to prevent people from recording him leaving Zouk with a towel over his head. He may need some coverage for his next trip to Vancouver.

We reached out to his team… So far, we haven’t responded.

