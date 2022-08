In addition to the Bible, an illustrated edition of Anne Frank’s diary and youth publications on LGBTQ topics will also be reviewed.

Among others, leaders of a Texas school district called for the removal of the Bible from school libraries after a public interest complaint led to investigations into several publications for compliance with the institutions’ academic policies.

The works objected to and subject to investigation include an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary in addition to the Bible, and youth publications on LGBTQ topics.

Leadership in the Keller Independent School District near Fort Worth adopted a new education plan last week that sets new requirements for books that can be kept in schools and requires a 30-day public review process before school libraries can receive them.

Additionally, institutions are obligated to temporarily remove from their shelves publications that received complaints during the previous academic year. These works are subject to a content review to determine if they meet academic guidelines.

The school district’s letter to school leaders was published in the Texas Tribune newspaper, and the school district issued a statement afterward. Accordingly, books that meet the new academic guidelines established by them are immediately returned to school libraries.

Texas public schools begin the 2022-23 school year on Monday, August 22.