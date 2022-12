There is something beautiful about the American judgment period.

Niagara Falls is almost completely frozen over – writes The Daily Mail.

Spectacular phenomenon is not rare, It happened three years ago, but this time the US-Canadian border region always shows a completely new face, as can be seen in these recent posts. On Tuesday, some lucky (and well-dressed) tourists might even catch a glimpse of a rainbow:

This is what Frozen Niagara looked like on December 27, 2022. © Fatih Aktas / Anadolu Agency via AFP







© Fatih Aktas / Anadolu Agency via AFP







© Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency via AFP







As previously reported in detail by hvg.hu, it has been on the US East Coast for several days Judgment time is running out, there are places where more than one meter of snow has fallen. The situation is particularly dire in Buffalo, New York’s Erie County, where hospital morgues are overflowing with many victims of the brutal snowfall.