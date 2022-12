The Taliban issued an order in Afghanistan on Saturday that women are not allowed to work in NGOs. Due to this, the women who work there not only lose their livelihood but also those who need help are left alone.

After banning them from attending universities, the Taliban on Saturday banned Afghan women from working in non-governmental organizations. They argue that women working in such organizations are violating the sari because they do not wear the hijab. BBC.

The channel spoke to several women affected by the ban. There were those who reported that his life was impossible because he could not support his family, others noted that he always followed the Taliban’s strict dress code, but there was also one woman who questioned “Islamic morals”. Represented by the Taliban”, she cannot pay the bills and feed her children this way.

The Taliban are threatening organizations concerned with revoking their operating licenses if they continue to employ women. However, it is not clear whether the move will also affect the various UN bodies working in the country. These organizations play an important role in the implementation of aid and development programs in Afghanistan.

The BBC also warns that if only men are allowed to work in civilian organisations, women will be left with no support at all, as other existing Taliban rules prohibit men from working alongside women. It can also increase the risk of infant mortality.

Even an Afghan imam — anonymously — talked about how