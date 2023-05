The building has been the site of coronations since 1066, and now it is ready in all its glory for the forty-first.

III. This will be Charles’ fortieth coronation and will take place at Westminster Abbey. Hours before Saturday’s event, a stunning view of the historic building appeared on the royal family’s social media pages, where everything was ready to crown the new monarch.

You can almost feel the excitement waiting in the halls of the church.









Seventy years later, King II was crowned at the same location – with a live television broadcast for the first time in history. Erzebet, now it’s Karoli and Camila’s turn. 2,300 people will be able to follow the events at the school in what will certainly be the first coronation on the internet and social media.