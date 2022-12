World-renowned survivor showman, Pierre Grylls, met with the president of Ukraine. The host filmed an episode of his survival series in Ukraine.

British TV presenter and writer Pierre Grylls, famous for his survival shows, arrived in Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Grylls, Zelensky participated in a special episode of the show.

This week I had the privilege of visiting the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, to spend time with President Zelensky. This is like no other experience for me. — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) December 1, 2022

“As winter sets in across the country and their infrastructure is under attack, survival becomes a real daily struggle for millions of people. Thanks to this special project, the world can see President Zelensky from a side that has never been shown before. I wanted to ask him how he can cope with it … But I got a lot more. The episode will be airing soon,” Grills wrote on Twitter, posting several photos.

Zelensky posted several photos with the Kiev grills on his Telegram channel, thanking him for the visit.

“It is important for the world to hear the truth about the Ukrainians’ struggle for freedom and democracy and the terrorist missile attacks against our people by the occupiers,” he wrote.