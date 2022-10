The first sonar signal indicating an object was detected near the wreck in 1998. Now I know what that sign is.

“We didn’t know what we were going to find,” said senior researcher B.H. .

OceanGate Expeditions has been working with the crew of the submarine since last year to document the condition of the Titanic. Narjolet was able to join the team this year to investigate the “hostility” discovered near the shipwreck. It turned out not to be another shipwreck, but an unexpected volcanic formation teeming with life at a depth of 2,900 meters.

Researchers are amazed by the diversity and abundance of sponges, corals, crabs and fish in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. Dr. Steve W. Ross said: “Exploring this previously unknown ecosystem also provides an opportunity to compare the marine biology of Titanic and its surroundings.”

The organisms found in these natural reefs may have been different from those that evolved in nearby man-made reefs that have now become titanic.

A video was also taken of this discovery.









OceanGate released the first 8K footage of the Titanic earlier this year, showing the worst of the wreckage.









