Lifestyle MMO Palia enters beta in August, and lets you explore with friends

worn out is an upcoming MMO that abandons the usual pillars of swords or magic and pursues a much simpler goal: to create a large, cozy world that is key to building houses with your friends, leisurely hunting, or cooking up a mouth-watering feast. The game was first announced in July 2021, and now players will be able to test it out for themselves worn out Enters beta in August.

This demo is available on PC, and players can do it Create an account on the administrator worn out location to participate. The closed beta starts on Aug. 2, but if you can’t get in that round, the open beta starts shortly thereafter on Aug. 10. There will be no scanning between the two trial versions worn outDirect launch, which means all your progress won’t go to waste. The developer of Singularity 6 is currently running stress tests for the game to ensure that their servers are ready for the beta release.

worn out It is a game very similar to Animal Crossing Stardew Valley, except for the larger size and scope. Instead of starting out in a dingy, raccoon-indebted tent, players will be able to immediately access a large plot of land and start chopping wood, mining rocks, and removing debris. The game is designed to be enjoyed either individually or cooperatively. Even tasks like cooking can be a fun challenge to share with friends as everyone gathers dough, prepares vegetables, or helps by stirring delicious soup.

The new trailer for the game shows hunting, fishing, climbing, paragliding, doll dress-up, and hanging out with villagers. In this world, humans became extinct, but now they are reappearing in large numbers. Fortunately, the locals are happy to see the humans back, and will help you get settled.

Read more