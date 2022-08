Anti-racism activists tested private beaches on the French Riviera, and their findings show that it doesn’t matter what skin tone you try to book a sunbed with.

An organization called SOS-Racisme sent beachgoers of various races to popular coastal beaches and recorded their reception with a hidden camera. One of the couples was “of North African appearance” and when they wanted to rent a sunbed, unfortunately, they were told they were all already taken. A few minutes later, the white testers arrived, and they were immediately given a sunbed, and, in the first row, near the sea.

Other activists said they couldn’t get a seat on private beaches if they gave it a foreign-sounding name. “With an African-sounding name, the place was full. When I called back and gave it a French name, there were still sunbeds strangely,” one of them told Le Monde.

SOS-Racisme has been conducting similar raids since the 1990s and found illegal discrimination on private beaches in a third of popular holiday resorts such as Juan-les-Pins and Antibes, Marseille and Aix-en-Provence, and nightclubs and inside bars.

According to a recent report assessing the situation of racism in France, French society is becoming more and more tolerant, with a so-called tolerance index of 68 out of 100, the best result ever. However, discrimination against certain groups, including Muslims and Roma, remains a concern. According to the group that produced the report, based on an estimate, 1.2 million people in France suffer from racist aggression every year, but many do not report these attacks, which is why thousands of judgments have been issued in reported cases.

