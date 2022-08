A man from the county of Maramaros, more precisely from Kapseny, who was thought to be a cocaine-spewing Transylvanian Pablo Escobar. The foter.ro Based on his report, the best idea was followed by the operation, the man was able to buy cocaine from a friend of a friend, who paid eight thousand lei (approx. HUF 680,000) for the item, and he gave it to him. “Friends”, it turned out that the subject had no effect.

Later, the dealer visited the hole and realized they had actually sold him crushed aspirin. Enraged by this, he filed a complaint at the Magyarlápos (Târgu Lăpuș) police station, where an investigation was opened on suspicion of fraud, and the victim was acquitted, as the possession and distribution of aspirin is not considered a crime.

