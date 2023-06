Chris Brown says he backed out of a road trip that later ended in disaster over safety concerns.

He was almost a passenger on Titan

– That’s what digital marketing entrepreneur Chris Brown, friends with British billionaire Hamish Harding, one of the five passengers on this ill-fated submarine, says. Brown A Good Morning America In the show He told me, who himself had prepared for the wreck of the Titanic on Titan, was fascinated by the historical and scientific possibilities of the voyage. He explained that he did not take advantage of the opportunity for security reasons. He said on the show:

“Being a modern-day adventurer, interested in pushing the boundaries of where people go…Titanic is obviously an iconic wreck,” he said. “It’s a journey, an opportunity for discovery, and of course there’s science involved.”

Chris Brown, who was interviewed before OceanGate, the organizer of the voyage, announced in a statement that Titan’s passengers had died, not exactly what he considered to be the cause of concern, only citing safety reasons for the withdrawal.

All was not well before in the submarine: a The New York Times wrote, already several years ago, in January 2018, when the vehicle was handed over to a new crew, internal and external experts expressed their concerns. David Lockridge, one of OceanGate’s directors, wrote a report calling for more testing of the Titan, highlighting that passengers could be at risk at extreme depths. Two months later, more than three dozen people — industry executives and oceanographers — wrote to the company’s chief executive, Stockton Rush, warning that the company’s experimental approach would lead to catastrophic problems during the Titanic’s voyage.

