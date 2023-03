His automatic transmissions were also stopped, his telephone connection and heating were cut off, and he could only buy food with the money he had left.

A 91-year-old British woman’s ordeal lasted three months, during which her phone line and electricity to her apartment were cut, and she didn’t even have access to her own money, as her bank declared her dead. Because of an error, she later writes that they don’t want to help her much Guardian.

Trouble began in November when the woman in the article, using the pseudonym Marjorie Roper, told her bank, Barclays, that her husband had died, so she wanted to appoint her daughter as the other user of her joint bank account, who had until now accessed the account as a third party. On the other hand, the bank declared him dead and closed the current account, so that the pension due to him was automatically returned, and automatic payments to the account were stopped.

Roper returned home from Christmas with family, the power to his apartment was out, his phone was silent, and service providers were demanding money from him. Additionally, as Barclays had previously closed its branch near her, the 91-year-old woman had to travel a long way to a neighboring town to inquire about the situation, especially since the bank was not prepared to deal with her. daughter, because she was already excluded from its users current account.

Her daughter said: They blocked her mother’s contact with the outside world, she could only buy food with the 250 pounds she had, she was afraid of what would happen if it ran out, and the bank did not take their client’s health into account. account in any way. The Guardian It says the account was reopened only after the paper’s intervention.