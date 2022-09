The former footballer feels lucky to have spent time in the Queen’s company.

England national football team captain David Beckham, a Manchester United legend, waited twelve hours in a snaking queue for kilometers in central London before he got into Parliament Building II. For the late British Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Beckham joined the queue around two in the morning on Friday, and over the next half day he posed for countless selfies. He couldn’t help but admire those around him for waiting with them until he entered Westminster Hall.

David Beckham OBE has joined the queue to watch Queen Elizabeth II lie in state. Like everyone else, he will have to wait in line for at least 14 hours and won’t enter Westminster Hall until tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/eKlcOs6T5m — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 16, 2022

“Every time we stood in the three lions jersey, when I was wearing the captain’s armband, and when we sang the national anthem, it meant a lot. Every time was special. “So this day promises to be difficult, and for the nation and for everyone around the world, because I think everyone feels that,” the former footballer explained to ITV. “It’s special to be here, celebrating and hearing people’s stories.”









In 2003, Beckham was awarded an OBE (OBE) by the Queen for his services to football. Now he said he was lucky to spend time in the King’s company.

“It’s a sad day, but a day when we can remember the wonderful legacy he left behind,” he added.