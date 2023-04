Within days, two young Americans were gunned down for accidentally going to the wrong address.

An 84-year-old Kansas City resident turned himself in to police after shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head a week ago.

Ralph Yarl was asked by his parents to pick up his brothers on the evening of 13 April, but he accidentally knocked on the wrong door, ignoring the address they had given him. Andrew Lester did not open the door for him and shot him twice through the closed glass door. The first shot hit the boy in the head, and Yarl was on the ground when Lester shot him again, this time in the arm. Miraculously, the boy survived and is being treated at the hospital.

Lester A CNN According to police, neither he nor anyone else said a word before he was shot. She testified that she was scared to death when she saw a boy ringing her doorbell and putting his hand on the doorknob. The boy says he did not try to open the gate.

You obviously can’t watch a white guy shoot someone when he thought a black guy was trying to walk in on him. The prosecution also claimed that skin color played a role in the case.

In the US, another similar case is stirring nerves: Last Saturday, a 20-year-old woman was shot dead in rural New York state because the driver of the car she was traveling in missed the address. Parked in front of the wrong house. When he realized his mistake, he would have driven away, but the owner of the house had already started shooting at the car.