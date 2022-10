Touching pictures were taken of the lucky ones getting out of the car and getting down on one knee.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Englishman Joe A news portal posted a video of people kneeling in tribute to a convoy bringing home the bodies of their countrymen who fell on the front lines in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

In the video, residents of Lag can be seen getting out of their cars and waiting on one knee for the procession carrying the soldiers’ coffins.











