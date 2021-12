With a minor head injury, they escaped punishment, which killed nearly a hundred people in Kentucky.

The hurricane tore the bathtub off the ground as two young children disappeared from a storm in Kentucky, USA, ABC reports. Miraculously both escaped.

Their grandmother, with a pillow, a blanket and a Bible, placed her three-month-old and 15-month-old babies in an empty tank shortly before the hurricane hit the house. The building is ground level.

The bathtub was found upside down in the yard by police with two children downstairs among other debris. The boy sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, but his condition was not critical.

A hurricane has killed at least 90 people in the state of Kentucky, but more people could have lost their lives in the storms.