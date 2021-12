They should mention “agents” at the beginning of every social media post, but if they do not follow the rule, they will go to court.

The Russian Ministry of Justice has updated its list of “foreign agents” to include two members of the Pussy Riot pop-punk activist group Nakyesta Tolokonnikova and Nika Nikulsina, as well as journalists and other public figures. The BBC writes.

“Foreign media agents” are required to record and submit detailed reports on their activities and finances every six months. All content they post (including social media posts) should have a long message indicating that they are “foreign agents”.

Pussy Riot has responded that they will appeal to the court against this decision and that their positions will not be labeled.

On February 21, 2012, Pussy revolted in front of the Cathedral Iconostasis of the Savior in Moscow. The title of the song performed here is Our Lady, disturb Putin! (Pogorodisa, Putina broconi!) Was. The performance and the video about it, received more echoes than ever before, toured the world press and became a sensation on the world’s leading television stations. Three members of the group were arrested at the scene on charges of inciting gangsterism and religious hatred.

Nagyezda Tolokonnyikova and Marija Aljohina were released on December 23, 2013, following a law passed by parliament to release those convicted of minor crimes before the Winter Olympics, as well as mothers with minors and young children.