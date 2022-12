According to the well-known German virologist Christian Drosten, the Covid epidemic is over because, according to him, people are so protected from the disease that there is no chance that the coronavirus will trigger another major epidemic in the summer.

Another expert, Christian Karagianidis, believes that the coronavirus has “run its course” and that despite small waves, the proportion of patients entering intensive care units will remain low. According to Drosten, one of the reasons for the end of the epidemic was the success of the vaccination campaign in Europe. The virologist defended the protective measures, according to him, if the authorities had not ordered restrictions and restrictions, there would have been a million more deaths in Germany alone.

However, in China, they fought against the Covid-19 epidemic in a wrong way, so the epidemic is still there, which means that the disease caused by the coronavirus becomes an endemic disease, that is, only a few regions of the world are infected.

According to experts, it is time to withdraw the last safety measures in Germany, such as mandatory face masks in public transport vehicles.