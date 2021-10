After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a week-long national holiday due to a serious epidemic, the Russians set out en masse on trips to Turkey and Egypt.

In Russia, until November 7, only shops and services essential for livelihoods will be operational, with Russian citizens traveling to make the most of “sick leave”. Travel agencies say they have paid a lot for trips to Turkey and Egypt, with nearly a million visitors to Sochi, one of Russia’s most popular resorts on the Black Sea. The The Moscow Times According to his report, the city administration, fearing the spread of the corona virus, has decided that in the coming days only those with a safety certificate will be able to enter restaurants and bars.

Due to another wave of corona virus infection, negative records are being broken every day: forty thousand people were infected in a single day on Friday, and 1,160 people lost their lives in complications of the disease. According to official figures, the epidemic has killed 237,000 people, but the actual number of victims could be as high as 600,000.

The number of Russians refusing the vaccine is high, with 32 percent of the 145 million population receiving two doses of the vaccine so far.