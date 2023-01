After his own family, he has now turned against his other family, the army – according to the BBC, retired lieutenant colonel Tim Collins commented on Prince Harry’s book, in which the author wrote about his time in the army: “He killed 25 people, but for them they weren’t people, They are just chess pieces.

“Prince Harry’s latest revelations are evident in his memoir ‘Spare,’ a tragic money-making scam to fund a lifestyle he couldn’t afford and someone else chose,” said Tim Collins. His claims include that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan. They don’t behave like that in the military, and we don’t think so. He let down the army badly. We don’t fight over the barrel of a gun. We never should,” Collins said with frustration.

From 2012 to 2013, Prince Harry served as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. described in his own book – took part in six expeditions, in each of which one person was killed – the BBC reported. “When I found myself engulfed in the whirlwind of war, I did not think of the 25 men I had killed as human beings. “These are chess pieces knocked off the board and the bad guys are eliminated before they kill the good guys,” Prince Harry writes in the book, according to a newspaper report.

Senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani also responded to Prince’s book in a Twitter post. The Taliban wrote: “Mr Harry! The people you killed were not chess players, they were people; families waiting for their return.”