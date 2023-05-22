Lidovkin told the Russian newspaper that he thinks the Ukrainian spring offensive will fail primarily because the Ukrainian ground forces cannot be properly supported by the Ukrainian air force because they do not have enough planes.

Now the so-called counter-attack begins, but they have no aircraft, so they cannot cover their tanks and artillery. All these vehicles will be destroyed”

Lidovkin said.

He also touched on the possibility that he thinks Ukraine will get F-16 fighter jets, but Ukraine has always received less Western equipment than it needs, so he thinks that will happen now.

He added: In his opinion, it makes no sense to give Ukraine F-16s anyway Pilots training 1 year, 3 months retraining in low voice. So these machines cannot participate in spring attack.

Parts factories, kerosene refineries, and other supplies are needed to get F-16s out of Ukrainian airfields. There are no such airports in Ukraine, they have all been destroyed.

– the retired colonel told the Russian newspaper.

It is important to emphasize that: Lidovkin, speaking as a Russian expert to a Russian newspaper, obviously speaks with a bias, but his statements certainly contain some truth. The fact that the Ukrainians do not have enough air assets for a spring offensive (only old, Slovak and Polish MiG-29) is more problematic, and the US has repeatedly justified it by not sending F-16s to Ukraine. The country lacks the necessary infrastructure to efficiently operate fourth-generation US fighter jets.