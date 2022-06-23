Liam Neeson talks about his “Star Wars Qui-Gon Jinn Return” movie – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.]

Qui-Gon Jinn is back.

star Wars The fans were on the floor on Wednesday when Liam Neeson He returned to a galaxy far, far away in the series finale Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

In the last moments of star Wars Miniseries, Neeson is back in the franchise for the first time since then Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace (1999) as Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn (in live action form; he also voiced the character in Star Wars: Clone Wars). It had been mocked since the first episode that Qui-Gon might appear, but there was no guarantee. Given the time since Neeson last played the character, it’s hard to say how much he cares about wearing a Jedi robe again.

The Oscar-nominated actor said: The Hollywood Reporter He decided to return to the franchise for a number of reasons.

“I definitely don’t want anyone else to play Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect to George [Lucas] And this mythical world he created,” Neeson said THR. “In addition to Iwan [McGregor] He is a friend, and I loved working with him while phantom danger 25 years ago.”

Ewan McGregor (Left) William Neeson in Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).

Lucasfilm Ltd. / CollectionCourtesy Everett

In the 1999 movie, Qui-Gon is Obi-Wan’s master, and through a series of events, Jedi’s husband finds Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) on Tatooine. Soon after helping secure Anakin’s freedom, Qui-Gon is killed during a lightsaber duel with Darth Maul (Ray Park).

Neeson has noted in years past that he has always been a fan of the movie and tuned in to initial criticism, which has since subsided, with a generation of fans very fond of the movie. phantom dangerAnd the clone attack And the Revenge of the Sith.

“I like [Phantom Menace]Neeson told Andy Cohen on Andy’s SiriusXM radio channel in 2020. “I’m so proud of it and proud to be a part of it. I gotta be serious. I gotta play with those great lamps and stuff. It was great, Andy, it really was.”

As for Neeson’s return to the franchise, fans have been waiting impatiently since Yoda (Frank Oz) told Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith That it would teach him how to communicate with the power specter of his late master. On Wednesday, that seed that was sown finally bloomed.

Entire Obi-Wan Kenobi The series is now streaming on Disney+.