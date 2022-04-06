April 6, 2022

LG’s phone business is dead, but its phones still run Android 12

Although it is away from the smartphone business last yearLG is releasing security patches and Android 12 updates for some of its devices.

The company published a road map Determine which software updates are planned for the second quarter of this year. Q52, Velvet and Wing will get the latest security patches while Q92 5G, V50 ThinQ and V50S ThinQ will get Android 12 update. Updates are scheduled for Q2 version.

