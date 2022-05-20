LG’s flagship 4K ultra-short-throw projector approaches

LG has just removed the housing of its new flagship CineBeam Ultra Short Throw Projector (UST) HU915QE. This 3-channel 4K laser projector blasts an ultra-bright 3700 ANSI lumens 100-inch image when positioned just 9.8 cm (3.9 in) from the wall, thanks to an excellent throw rate of 0.19.

Other floor cabinet display devices such as AWOL LTV-3500 Requires a distance of 24.9 cm (9.8 in) to achieve the same 100-inch diagonal image size. And while this may not seem like a huge stretch, it can easily exceed the width of the common side panels where the projector will live.

Even better, you can position the new LG CineBeam 18.3 cm (7.2″) ambient light rejection (ALR) screen for a giant 120″ picture with enhanced contrast (to make the most of the projector’s support for HDR10, HLG, and HGiG) and vibrancy Even when daylight seeps into the room. Just be prepared to spend another $1,000 or so in the process.

The LG HU915QE runs webOS which means easy access to all your favorite streaming services including Netflix (which is still a challenge for Android TV monitors). It also has support for screen mirroring, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a pair of USB 2.0 jacks for additional options for content sources. The projector has a built-in 40W 2.2-channel amplifier for use in a jiffy, or three HDMI eARC ports to get the most out of your home theater audio setup.

LG says that the CineBeam HU915QE will be available in the first half of 2022, starting with “key markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, followed by Latin America and Asia.” LG hasn’t announced pricing but a quick check on B&H and elsewhere results in a pre-order price of $5996.99which seems right.