LG unveils first curved OLED screen with 240Hz refresh rate at IFA

LG It presented its upcoming premium monitors at IFA Berlin this year, and one of the models it unveiled is a 45-inch curved monitor that’s specifically designed for more immersive gaming experiences. The company says the model (45GR95QE) is the first curved monitor under the UltraGear brand for gaming monitors, and it’s also its first OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It features a 21:9 aspect ratio for ultra-wide viewing, has WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and supports HDR10 and HDMI 2.1.

The screen’s aspect ratio and borderless design combined with the 800R curvature are supposed to make players feel like they’re really in the game they’re playing. LG even gave the screen an anti-glare coating and low-reflection to reduce the feeling of watching the game on the screen. If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because Corsair just launched a 45-inch 1440p gaming monitor called xenon flex Developed in partnership with LG. Unlike this UltraGear model, this model features a bendable design that can go from bending straight to the 800R.

In addition to its 45-inch curved screen, LG also showed off its UltraFine Display Ergo AI at IFA. The 31.5-inch monitor has a built-in camera that monitors the user’s eye level and then automatically adjusts its height and tilt so that the user does not stay in one position for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, LG hasn’t revealed the screen prices and availability, so those interested will just have to wait for more information.