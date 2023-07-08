July 8, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Leslie Van Houten, killer of the Manson Family, released without appeal from Newsom

Muhammad 58 mins ago 1 min read

The Manson Family Killer

CA GOV will not appeal Van Houten conditionally

7/7/2023 5:43 PM PST

The Manson Family Killer Leslie Van HoutenThe last whiff of freedom will not be extinguished by the governor of California. Gavin Newsom … says he will not appeal her upcoming parole.

Newsom’s office announced the decision in a press release Friday afternoon, saying the governor would not appeal an earlier appeals court decision that paved the way for Van Houten’s release.

73-year-old Van Houten has been in prison for decades…after being convicted of the stabbing murders in August 1969 lino And Rosemary LaBianca.

Newsom’s office says it is Reversing her parole grant Three times since taking office he is disappointed that the Court of Appeal has granted her parole. The governor claims that he is unlikely to be successful in appealing her release this time.

Remember… Van Houten claimed she was Immature and brainwashed By Manson when she was 19 years old when the LaBiancas were stabbed to death in their Los Feliz home.

Van Houghton is in the state prison at the California Institute for Women in Corona, California…and it’s unclear when she’ll get out from behind bars.



© 2023 EHM PRODUCTIONS, INC.
All rights reserved

See also  A man has been arrested after he threw the phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jessica Simpson gives a shocking response to rumors that Mark Wahlberg was the ‘huge movie star’ she was having an affair with

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Michael Grimm is on the mend after his mysterious illness

17 hours ago Muhammad
7 min read

For Filipino audiences, “Here Lies Love” delivers disturbing emotional undercurrents

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

Leslie Van Houten, killer of the Manson Family, released without appeal from Newsom

58 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Buttons and bells are found on the stomachs of starving people released from nursing homes

1 hour ago Arzu
6 min read

The judge postpones the introduction of the minimum wage bill for the delivery worker

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

Swedish scientists claim this is the world’s smallest 3D-printed wine glass – Ars Technica

1 hour ago Izer