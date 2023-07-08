Leslie Van Houten, killer of the Manson Family, released without appeal from Newsom

The Manson Family Killer Leslie Van HoutenThe last whiff of freedom will not be extinguished by the governor of California. Gavin Newsom … says he will not appeal her upcoming parole.

Newsom’s office announced the decision in a press release Friday afternoon, saying the governor would not appeal an earlier appeals court decision that paved the way for Van Houten’s release.

73-year-old Van Houten has been in prison for decades…after being convicted of the stabbing murders in August 1969 lino And Rosemary LaBianca.

Newsom’s office says it is Reversing her parole grant Three times since taking office he is disappointed that the Court of Appeal has granted her parole. The governor claims that he is unlikely to be successful in appealing her release this time.

Remember… Van Houten claimed she was Immature and brainwashed By Manson when she was 19 years old when the LaBiancas were stabbed to death in their Los Feliz home.