Leslie Grace reveals a new behind-the-scenes look for her costume for the canceled Batgirl movie

Leslie Grace gave social media a glimpse of what appeared to be her final Batgirl costume when she posted a highlight clip for 2022 on Instagram on Monday.

The In the Heights star, 27, included several behind-the-scenes moments from the production of the canceled superhero movie by Warner Bros. Last year, which shocked Hollywood.

Rumors of bad audition screenings surfaced after the studio pulled the plug, paying special attention to seemingly “cheap” costumes.

“Thank you for teaching me, 2022,” Grace wrote, captioning the highlight reel filled with Batgirl. “You were unique in so many ways that you will stay with me.” My gratitude and love for life runs so much deeper with the experiences it has brought me.

She concluded by saying, “I take your lessons with me and we participate.” “Here are more stories to tell, memories to make, and more love to give in 2023.”

Production on the $100 million project was nearly complete when the studio canceled its release on HBO Max, due to a combination of poor testing and creative accounting strategies.

In Serious Work: Leslie shared a collection of snippets that showed all the effort she put into the role

The filmmakers were told that the decision came down to the ‘buy-account’ maneuver available to Warner Bros. Pictures. Because the studio has changed earlier in 2022.

This allowed Warner Bros. Newly formed Discovery not to have to continue taking losses while it tries to reduce its $3 billion in debt, according to final date.

The central story revolved around Grace’s Batgirl where she battled a Brendan Fraser villain named Firefly – a man who turns to a life of crime after being fired from his job, losing his health insurance and can no longer care for his ailing wife.

But according to those who watched the fractured flick, it was a “huge disappointment” with the poor costumes.

Collider Editor-in-Chief Stephen Weintraub chirp: “Talk to people who’ve seen #Batgirl, and they said it was a huge disappointment.” The costumes also looked cheap.

Friendly superhero: The star apparently enjoyed her time on set and made friends with the cast and crew

While the result may have been less than stellar, Leslie’s Instagram post highlighted all the effort she and crew put into making the movie shelved.

Several snippets of the actress doing stunts filled her in, often hinting at her outfit of purple and yellow armor that’s slightly different from the promotional photos.

“It’s tragic,” said Brendan Fraser, speaking to him. diverse About the shocking cancellation of the film. “It does not generate trust between the filmmakers and the studio.”

“Leslie Grace was wonderful,” he lamented. “She’s a dynamo – just a spot performer.”