January 25, 2023

Leopards move into Ukraine, heads fall one after another in Kiev – Wednesday’s Our War News

On Tuesday, 4,395 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, and 4,340 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border reported coming from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the police issued 30-day temporary residence certificates to 96 of those admitted. This time, they wrote that they should go to the office of the National Directorate of Eligible Aliens for their place of residence to get the final documents.

Before the war in Ukraine, 27 people – including 18 children – arrived in Budapest by train.

The Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) announced on the police.hu website that it is assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies, the report reads.

(MTI)

