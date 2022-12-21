December 21, 2022

Lenovo is introducing two new Chromebooks ahead of CES

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read
Lenovo just unboxed two new affordable devices ahead of their showcasing at CES next month in Las Vegas. Introducing a new IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook and a new entry-level tablet, too. IdeaPad Flex 3i is a ChromeOS-based 2-in-1 computer with plenty of connectivity options. Meanwhile, the M9 Tablet is an Android device with a 9-inch screen.

Starting with the Chromebook, the IdeaPad Flex 3i comes with a larger 12.2-inch display and in multiple configurations: with an Intel N100 or N200 processor with integrated Intel graphics or dedicated NVIDIA graphics. It can be configured with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD slot.





I/O on the Flex 3i includes two USB-A 3.5 Gen 1 ports and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a Kensington slot. There are also dual microphones, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and configurable Wi-Fi up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E. There’s also a pair of 2-watt speakers, and a 720p or 1080p webcam.

Next up, the M9 tablet has a 9-inch screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, and weighs less than a pound. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset (octa-core) and there is a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W charging over USB-C. The tablet comes in 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. There is a front camera of 2 megapixels and a main camera of 8 megapixels. You can expect support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi ac.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will hit the market in May 2023 and will retail for $350. The Lenovo M9 tablet will be released sometime in the second quarter of 2023 and will cost $140.

