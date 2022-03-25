Lego Bricktales is a new puzzle game based on dioramas from the Bridge Constructor team • Eurogamer.net

If TT Games’ plastic space graphics Upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Not really your bag, but still feeling the need for some block-based digital adventure, let me introduce Lego Bricktales – a new diorama-driven puzzle created by developer ClockStone, the studio behind the popular Bridge Constructor series, for release this year.

Lego Bricktales, as detailed in the file Steam page newly realizedIn this game, players traverse five adorable brick-based dioramas – a lush forest, sunny desert, bustling city nook, medieval castle, and tropical island – as they try to help their grandfather revitalize his rundown amusement park, with the help of cute robot Pal.

Played as a series of puzzles and quests, the latter being set by non-playable mini-characters scattered around each diorama, players are asked to create solutions using the brick-by-brick building mechanic of Bricktales. With a limited number of bricks, they might be asked, for example, to build a bridge so the excavator can cross a river, or to build a moving physics-based gyroscope.

LEGO Bricktales – Announcement Trailer.

Besides the basic Bricktales story, there’s also a Sandbox Mode – which unlocks upon completion of the building area, giving players the opportunity to improve their designs with additional blocks of different themes – as well as collectibles to find and use to purchase new locker items from the new Sandbox brick colors. Beyond the puzzle-driven building, players can complete additional builds to customize the games in their grandfather’s theme park.

ClockStone and publisher Thunderful Games have yet to be announced for Lego Bricktales platforms outside of PC, but a launch has been confirmed sometime this year.