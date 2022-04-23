Legendary episodes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC Coiled Captors

There are many different items that the player can obtain to greatly improve the strength and abilities of his character Wonders of Tiny Tina. Besides new content and enemies, additional items have also been added to the game with the first available downloadable content, Coiled Captors.

Among all the added items, some of these powerful rings stand out from the crowd. Rings are items that players can equip in a special ring slot that enhances their character’s stats and abilities. This article will discuss the powerful Legendary episodes in the Coiled Captors DLC.

Legendary episodes in Wonders of Tiny Tina Captivating Cabbage DLC

Episodes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland come in different qualities. As expected, attributes of different items have different stats, with higher attributes offering higher damage and increasing stats. They include Normal (white), Uncommon (green), Rare (blue), Epic (purple), and Legendary (orange). Obviously the higher quality legendary Items have special effects and huge bonuses that greatly change the game for players who equip them.

New Items in Coiled Captors DLC

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC, new enemies and items are coming for players to contend with. They will have to face the new boss, Chum, as well as an army of Land Sharks as they make their way through the new regions and locations included in the DLC. While many additions have been made to the game, the episodes actually help players deal with annoying bosses and mobs. Here’s what players can expect with new episodes Wrapped in Captors DLC.

Sharksbane is an interesting episode concept that mainly focuses on dealing with the enemies of the Land Shark in Wrapped Captor DLC. When players drop a critical hit with this equipped ring, their stats increase by 25% for a short period of time. Obviously, this is a very useful passive boost that can help players, in addition to the damage boosted (up to 57%) to Land Shark enemies and the new boss of the DLC, Chum.

Players can create this new episode by spinning the Wheel of Destiny after defeating Chum.

Players can also find this item inside Chaos Chamber after defeating the boss as well.

Players will want to cultivate this item to make cultivation of the DLC boss easier.

deadly hunting

Lethal Catch is a legendary ring that will also help players deal more damage, but not exclusive to Land Sharks. When killing an enemy, the effectiveness of the ring is similarly increased by 25%. However, when you kill a Land Shark or Crab, the episode gets a 100% stat boost for a short period of time, which is a great way for players to stack damage passively in the new DLC.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players who wish to cultivate this new ring will be able to obtain it after killing Chum, as well as from Wheel of Fate. After killing the boss, players can get this item from the loot collection at the end of the chaos room after they are lucky enough to feed the rabbits.