Leclerc beats Verstappen to first pole in F1 2022

Carlos Sainz qualified for third place, with a difference of mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton And the George Russell Finishing fifth and ninth place.

After the first games in the third quarter, it was Sainz who was 0.044sec ahead of Leclerc, with Verstappen, who topped the second quarter, running a 0.056sec deficit and complaining that his first lap in the latter part of the session was also slow, costing him a score. tire temperature.

In the final posts, Leclerc led the trio and scored the best time in the middle sector of the track en route to 1m30.558s.

Sainz only managed a personal best time in the latter sector, meaning he clocked 0.129 seconds behind his teammate, with Verstappen another to cross the streak.

He had gone as fast as he could in Sector One but lost time as the lap went on and eventually lost the opportunity to repeat his pole from the 2021 Championship at the same venue.

Sergio Perez Red Bull made it 2-4, with Hamilton driving Mercedes ahead of his former teammate Valtteri BottasHe finished sixth in his debut Alfa Romeo.

Kevin Magnussen He secured F1’s return to a stellar start with Haas’ seventh, despite having to deal with a power steering hydraulics problem at the end of Q2, with Dane stopping in the first corner after crossing the first line, his only finish at the end of Q3.

Fernando Alonso Took eight to Alpswith Russell in ninth after losing a good chunk of time in the first corner in his last third-quarter career, and Pierre Gasly completed the tenth of AlphaTauri.

There was a last minute improvement at the end of the second quarter Esteban Ocon In the other Alps, with Mick Schumacher His best result in Formula One qualifying was 12th in favor of Haas.

Lando Norris He was in court at 13 for McLarenOn his return to the dig, he reported that it was “the best we could do today”.

Alex Albon Through Q1 in his first qualifying Williams Then he ran a counter-strategy in the second quarter – headed early to try the solo track and then did the same on his last run as the rest made their final preparations for the end of the middle segment.

Albon’s efforts would have seen him finish 15th, but after a few minutes Alpha player Zhou Guanyu lost his best time – 1m 32.387 s vs. The slope feeding the hair bend in the central sector of the Sakhir track.

In the first quarter, Yuki Tsunoda on the last personal lap could not get the second AlphaTauri driver above 16, while the temporary substitute for Sebastian Vettel Nico Hulkenberg Slotted in the back at 17.

Hulkenberg’s latest effort pushed him ahead of McLaren Daniel Ricciardowho missed all pre-season tests in Bahrain after contracting COVID-19, and Lance’s Outing In another Aston Martin.

Nicholas Latifi He was the only driver who got knocked down and didn’t set his personal best time on his last lap of the opening segment, which means he stayed on last.