Dave McMenaminESPN staff writer3 minutes to read

LeBron announced on ESPYS that he will be returning for the 21st season LeBron James accepts the award for record-breaking performance and announces that he will not retire from basketball.

LOS ANGELES – In a nod to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, LeBron James will change his jersey number from 6 to 23 with the Los Angeles Lakers this coming season, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN.

“It’s LeBron’s decision,” said Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. He chose that out of respect for Bill Russell.

Last summer, after Russell passed away at the age of 88, the NBA retired his No. 6 throughout the league—the first time a player had been so honored. Current players wearing the number 6 at the time were fond of and could keep the number if they chose.

The timing of the league’s announcement made it logistically impossible to stock enough James replica shirts to meet fan demand before the 2022-23 season begins. James’ No. 6 Lakers uniform led all player jersey sales on NBAStore.com for the second half of 2022-23, according to the league’s announcement.

“For us to lose such an icon, it was heartbreaking for all of us,” James told ESPN at the start of training camp in September. “I mean, no matter if you’re playing the game, watching the game or part of the game. We all know what Bill Russell meant for the NBA, obviously for the Celtics off the ground as well, in terms of his championship…and what he meant to the Blacks.” The ability to talk about uncomfortable issues.

“For me to be able to wear No. 6 this season – I’m not sure if I’ll continue to do that, but I’m going to wear it now in his honor. It means a lot to me.”

Russell was an 11-time Celtics champion, five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star winner, and became the first black coach in league history to win his last two rings as a player-coach for Boston. Known as the ultimate winner in sports, Russell was honored in 2009 when the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy was named after him.

James has received the award four times, with Russell personally handing him the trophy after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 7 victory over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

James wore the #6 in the USA Nationals and later wore it during his four seasons with the Miami Heat, as the organization actually retired the #23 in honor of Michael Jordan. He returned to the No. 23 from 2014 to 2021 — throughout his second stint in Cleveland, as well as his first three seasons in Los Angeles — and then wore the No. 6 again in his last two seasons with the Lakers.

All told, James has worn #23 in 14 of his 20 NBA seasons, and that will be 15 of 21 when he suits up with the Lakers in the fall.