Leaker correctly leaked information on Mortal Kombat 11 reveals the name of a returning character in Mortal Kombat 12



















We currently don’t have any official word on NetherRealm Studios’ next project, but all rumors seem to be pointing to it being Mortal Kombat 12 instead of Injustice 3. Breaking the pattern set by NetherRealm Studios. Post-launch development for Mortal Kombat 11 was completed last year for the purpose of starting work on any next project.











Before Mortal Kombat 11 was officially released, a leaker known as “r00000r” was able to recall undisclosed details about Mortal Kombat 11. Apparently r00000r is back once again to name a character from the Mortal Kombat lore we enjoy. I heard while. Based on the wording of r00000r, it is implied that this fighter will be playable in Mortal Kombat 12. Keep in mind that we will reveal Possible leak behind the point.



















“Ah, Riku appeared,” r00000r suddenly said at random GameFAQS thread. “See you next year.”





Notably, Reiko hasn’t been playable or even relevant at all since Mortal Kombat Armageddon. Reiko’s only playable appearance was Mortal Kombat 4 (and gold), the game in which he first appeared.





As such, Reiko isn’t exactly the most popular fighter in Mortal Kombat history. Saying that Rico is “back” would certainly be an interesting option if all this were just made up.





Due to Reiko ending up in Mortal Kombat Gold, there has been a fan theory that Reiko is actually Shao Kahn. However, this theory was eventually proven wrong when both Shao Kahn and Reiko appeared as playable characters in Mortal Kombat Armageddon.





Seems Reiko has evolved into something of a Shao Kahn fan ever since. There is a strong indication of Rikuo’s desire to become Shao Kahn’s successor.













Reiko served as a general in Shao Kahn’s army and was also part of Shinnok’s Brotherhood of Shadow. His range of moves consists of using falling stars as projectiles, teleportation, flip-kicks, shoulder pads, and he even uses a mockup of Shao Kahn’s hammer.





Going back to the r00000r track record with Mortal Kombat 11 leaks, he was previously able to properly reveal details about Cetrion (newcomer), Kollector (newcomer), Noob Saibot and Shang Tsung.





Regarding Cetrion, r00000r apparently mentioned that she was a “new female monster character” whose name started with “Cet” and ended with “n”. Of course, we already knew about the “Cet” part due to a beta data miner leak.





As of now, it is not currently known what r00000r means when they say “see you next year”. Will the developers not reveal Mortal Kombat 12 until 2023 or will the game simply release in 2023?





In the end, we have to treat every spill with a grain of salt. It’s important to remember that while there are plenty of signs that NetherRealm Studios is working on Mortal Kombat 12, we don’t know for sure what their next project will be.





We just have to see how it goes. Until then, we’re playing the waiting game with official information about NetherRealm Studios’ next project.















