Leaked: US May Have Long Known China’s Fearful Secret

One of the balloons went over a US battle group in the Pacific (which included an aircraft carrier and several warships known as the “Carrier Strike Group”), but the incident was never reported.

There is no information about when the Chinese introduced these devices.

US officials still know nothing about the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down in February, according to leaked documents. However, documents show the balloon was named “Killen-23” in the 20th century. One of the most popular mobsters of the mid-century, Donald Killeen After.

Other Chinese spy balloons have also been named after notorious mafia leaders, such as the “Bulkar-21”. James “Whitey” Bulgerand “Accordo-21”. Tony Accardoeat

According to the leaked documents, the spy balloons were equipped with sophisticated surveillance equipment.

The world public first became aware of Chinese spy balloons during an incident in February this year. If the leaked materials are real, US officials must have known about them for some time.

Cover image: A Chinese spy balloon over the US on February 4, 2023. Peter J/Anatolu Agency via Getty Images

