Leaked Pixel Watch images show strap designs, watch faces, and Fitbit integration

Only a few days left The company will showcase the Pixel 7 lineup as well as its first flagship smartwatch that it has built in-house (outside Fitbit, In any case). Leaks and rumors have provided some hints about Features and specifications. The latest leak may be the largest yet. Looks like it’s an Amazon listing for the Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch is set to go on sale after the October 6 Google event.

Pictures and details shared by the leaker On the Forum (as I spotted it ) indicates that there will be at least four designs of bars in a number of colors. It appears to include a silicone design in black, grey, white, green, and silver (the images are not super high-resolution), as well as a braided design that comes in orange, green, and black. It appears that there are two leather designs as well.

OnLeaks via SlashLeaks

Moreover, the images offer a look at some of the faces of the Pixel Watch. These include an analog-style watch face that includes the wearer’s heart rate, one with landscape designs and one that shows the time in words. Other images offer a sneak peek at the Pixel Watch’s Fitbit integration, pedometer, electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, emergency call functionality and .

Additionally, Amazon’s listing, which has since been removed, suggested users would get six months of free access to Fitbit Premium. Fitbit usually gives its smartwatch buyers the same feature, but it’s not yet clear if Google will do the same with the Pixel Watch in all regions. The listing also indicated that the Pixel Watch will connect to the Google Home app, feature 5ATM water resistance and a Corning Gorilla Glass display. The device is also said to have an Exynos 9110 processor and a full day battery life.

Screenshots show that the WiFi version of the Pixel Watch costs €356.79 (about $349) in Germany. Previous reports indicated that the WiFi model will start at $350 in the US, while the cellular version may start at $400. Anyway, we will get more official details about the smartwatch on Thursday. We’ll have full coverage of the Pixel event, including everything you need to know about the Pixel Watch and Lined up.