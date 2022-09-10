Lea Michele cancels Funny Girl after testing for COVID symptoms

Lea Michele will not be performing on Broadway this week due to COVID symptoms. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The cheerful Alum, from On September 6th after Beanie Feldstein announced, via Instagram Story, that she will not be performing on Saturday's show due to a possible infection with the COVID virus.

She shared to Instagram Story on September 10 “I was distraught to say this due to the early signs and symptoms of COVID and the inconclusive test results – due to production safety protocols I am not allowed to present in today’s shows.” . “I will be auditioning again and will learn more about tomorrow’s performance soon. Julie will be crushing on her today as Fanny – just like all of our amazing buddies who have gone incredibly forward this week as we battle a severe outbreak of COVID in our theater.”

Olly Michael funny girl Offers were . Although she hasn’t technically performed her role on Broadway before, she is cheerful Rachel Berry’s character did. The plot line in the fifth season of the Fox musical saw Rachel picked up from her theater school to star in a revival of the show.

funny girl It is hardly the first Broadway show to have a COVID outbreak after reopening after closing in September 2021. During the height of the Omicron wave at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, To continue the show after the stars have bouts of illness. Other offers .

Michelle who faced controversy afterwards On the set, he previously talked about taking on the role from Feldstein, who After stating that “the production decided to take the show in a different direction”. I told “I saw the show. I wrote to her and told her what a wonderful job she thought she had done. I thought she was so funny, beautiful and so wonderful. This is not an easy role, and she took it with such courage. I wrote to her and told her so.”

On the controversy surrounding Feldstein’s departure, Michelle added: “I also think people really like the thrill of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate.”