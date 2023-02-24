Lawyer: There are two types of workers

By Sophie Haslett for Daily Mail Australia





There are “strategic” and “tactical” workers, said Alex Nikolic, 27, from Sydney.

While tactical workers are “grinders,” strategic workers always get a promotion

The reason for this is that they do what they can to “simplify, automate, and delegate.”

The Attorney Who Was Promoted Three Times in Three Years shared the two different types of employees and why one will always be promoted over the other.

Aleks recently shared a clip on Facebook Instagram Highlight the difference between "strategic" and "tactical" factors.

Aleks recently shared a clip on Facebook Instagram Highlight the difference between “strategic” and “tactical” factors.

The lawyer who was promoted three times in three years shared two different types of employees, and why one would always be promoted over the other

Alex Nikolic, 27, from Sydney

There are two types of people in the workplace. Are you a strategic operator or a tactician? Alex asked. Strategic workers are promoted. here’s why,

Alex described the tactical workers as a “grinding mill”:

They will do more work faster and that was me. You always wondered: Why am I not being promoted?

Alex said the reason they didn’t get the promotion was because they didn’t solve the “actual needs” of the company.

On the other hand, strategic workers focus on the problems that lie behind the business.

For example, there may be a strategic problem in a team that there is too much work for resources. A strategic solution to this problem might be self-service for some of this work, so clients don’t even need to approach your team.

Alex said that if you feel like you’re not getting a promotion, you need to focus on “strategic solutions” to problems and figure out the problems of your team, your business, and your manager – and solve them first.

“Look at the reason behind the business and what can be done to simplify, automate, delegate or prioritize work to make your team more efficient,” she said.

“It’s hard for management to ignore someone when they’re moving the needle and changing the way work is done.”

Alex said that "tactical" workers are millers who get things done quickly, while "strategic" workers look to solve problems — and thus get promoted more.

Hundreds of people who watched Alex’s clip were quick to thank her for sharing her wisdom, writing, “Oh my God I’m a mill.”

“I want to offload this more to different industries, I feel like that would be very insightful,” one woman wrote.

Another added, “I suppose it really depends on the industry, privileged position, and how willing/knowledgeable the employer is how they observe how everyone in that business works.”

Previously, Aleks shared the career advice that changed her life — and how it can help you boost your salary, too

Previously, Aleks shared the career advice that changed her life — and how it can help you boost your pay package, too.

Alex said her manager encouraged her to think about the “strategic differences” she was making in the workplace and the kind of legacy she was creating in order to achieve career success.

Alex said her manager encouraged her to think about the "strategic differences" she was making in the workplace and what kind of legacy she was creating in order to achieve career success

Alex posted on Instagram: “These are the career tips that changed my life, and I believe they have contributed to a complete overhaul of my career.”

“I’ve been promoted three times in three years, so I think it’s working.”

The 27-year-old said that while she thought doing her job “but faster” was the main driver for promotion, she was “completely wrong”.

“I’m in a team of very smart, very high-performing people, so doing more work doesn’t really mean that much,” Alex said.

Then my boss asked me something. He said: What is your influence?

“And by that he meant what you do that you think is legacy or what do you do that makes meaningful change to strategic problems rather than your tactical gains doing your job faster?”

When she realized this, Alex said, “the whole game was changed” and she had an increasingly successful career.