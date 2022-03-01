‘Law & Order’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at 65

Ned Eisenbergbest known for his work on “Law & Order: SVU”, and recently passed away on “The Mare of Easttown” after a battle with cancer.

Ned died at the weekend, his wife, PatriciaTMZ tells TMZ, “As Ned said, he was attacked by two very rare killers – cholangiocarcinoma and eye melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely battled cancers in private while continuing to work reviewing business to make sure his medical treatment prompted coverage. for himself and his family.

Ned is best known for playing Detective Hauser in the HBO drama Mare of Easttown Kate Winslet. His work as defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” made him one of the series’ most regular supporting characters.

While Ned has a lot of TV credits to his name, he has also acted in a bunch of big movies… including “Last Man Standing” with Bruce Willis‘Without Borders’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, ‘Burning’, ‘Flags of Our Fathers’ and ‘Civil Action’… to name a few.

Born and raised in New York City, Ned began studying acting in high school… He got his first movie in 1980 and also toured in the Broadway play “Brighton Beach Memoirs”. He also co-founded the Naked Angels Theater Company in 1987.

Ned Patricia and his son survived, lino. He was 65 years old.