Speaking to China’s Xinhua news agency, he said, “Special operations in Ukraine are still going on as planned and we will achieve our goals despite opposition from our enemies.”

The foreign minister said in an interview that one million people had been deported from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the war on February 24, including 120,000 foreigners, including about 300 Chinese.

“There are talks almost every day between the Russian and Ukrainian sides, but progress is not easy,” Lavrov said. For this reason, he partly blamed the “militant rhetoric and rebellious actions of the Western supporters of the Kiev authorities.”

The AP news agency quoted Russian state television as saying on Friday night that some invited guests had suggested that Russia use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky told Polish journalists on Friday that Russian forces had forcibly and illegally taken about 500,000 Ukrainians to Russia.

The Russian military on Saturday put strong pressure on southern and eastern Ukraine, especially in the northeastern part of Kharkiv, where it wants to increase its military dominance in all possible ways, and Kiev has reported its own tactical victory. In its summary statement on the war.

Large explosions were heard on Saturday from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which has been besieged by Russian artillery for weeks. At least one person was killed and several others were injured in what became known as the Cold War on Friday, local military said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky acknowledged that the war situation in the region was serious. According to him, they are still achieving tactical success.

