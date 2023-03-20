Latest royal news today: William and Kate exchanged Mother’s Day photos as Harry and Meghan have not been confirmed to attend their coronation

What do you expect from the coronation of King Charles III?

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day.

Kensington Palace shared photos over the weekend, including one that shows Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting in a tree together.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also shared a post for Mother’s Day where she paid tribute to her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

It recently emerged that the Home Office had asked Prince Harry to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex has been told it will be up to the Home Office to consider whether the required security arrangements are necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.

Meanwhile, speculation remains rife about whether Harry and Meghan will attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May, and whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join them.