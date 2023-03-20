Latest royal news today: William and Kate exchanged Mother’s Day photos as Harry and Meghan have not been confirmed to attend their coronation

What do you expect from the coronation of King Charles III?
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day.
Kensington Palace shared photos over the weekend, including one that shows Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting in a tree together.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also shared a post for Mother’s Day where she paid tribute to her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.
It recently emerged that the Home Office had asked Prince Harry to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex has been told it will be up to the Home Office to consider whether the required security arrangements are necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.
Meanwhile, speculation remains rife about whether Harry and Meghan will attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May, and whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join them.
Sarah Ferguson gushes about her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie in a Mother’s Day post
The Duchess of York celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a heartfelt tribute to her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Sunday (March 19) to celebrate the day and posted a throwback photo of Beatrice and Eugenie when they were younger.
Read the full post below:
William says Princess Diana would be disappointed by the level of homelessness in the UK
Prince William said his mother, Princess Diana, would have been disappointed by the lack of progress in preventing homelessness.
William appeared in a video for this year’s Red Nose Day charity appeal, and visited people supported by homelessness charity Groundswell, which is funded by Comic Relief.
In the video, which will be shown on BBC One on Friday (17 March) for the annual telethon, the Prince of Wales meets people who have been helped by the charity.
“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from an early age, and I’m really glad she did,” William said in the video.
“I think she will be disappointed that we are still making more progress, in terms of addressing and preventing homelessness, than when she was interested in and involved in it.”
Read the full report here:
Brian Cox says Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she married Harry
Brian Cox has claimed Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she married into the royal family, and has reiterated his call for an annulment of the monarchy.
The actor, 76, who plays media mogul Logan Roy in the hit HBO drama Successionapparently slammed the Duchess of Sussex for entering the family by assuming she and Harry could “part” from the company.
He reportedly said, “You can’t go into a system where someone has already been trained to act a certain way and then expect them to cut themselves.” Hot Living New York.
Read the full report here:
Camilla can be crowned Queen Camilla at the coronation, not Queen Queen
It was reported that Camilla would be known as Queen, rather than Queen, after she and King Charles III were crowned.
The future title of King appears to have been confirmed in the Coronation Bible edition due to be released before the ceremony in May. It clearly refers to the coronation of “their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.
The name Queen Consort is given to the king’s consort rather than Queen Regnant who is the queen.
according to womanThe Coronation Edition of the Bible reads: “In Memory of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles II and Queen Camilla. In St Peter’s Abbey Church. Westminster. May 6th 2023.”
Read the full report here:
Report: The Sussex have struck a deal with Buckingham Palace to pay the rent for Frogmore Cottage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have struck a deal with Buckingham Palace not to pay extra rent on Frogmore Cottage after recovering £2.4m of taxpayer money used to renovate it.
It was previously reported that the Sussex family will pay a “trade price” for a 10-bedroom Grade II listed mansion on the Windsor estate.
Read the full report here:
King Charles orders the soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet as the morning patrols are ‘very loud’
King Charles reportedly told the soldiers at Clarence House to keep quiet, after his morning telephone calls were disrupted by the loud voices and loud commands used during the morning exercises.
according toDaily MailAnd Royal sources said the king’s complaint was conveyed “gently and politely”.
The publication reports that an email has been sent within the Army’s Household Division informing them that the King had noticed how loud the guards at St James’s Palace were in the morning.
And the troops were asked to carry out their duties “at a slightly reduced volume,” according to the report.
The Crown Prince stars playing young Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen filming together
Actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as undergraduates at the crown They were spotted posing together in St Andrews.
Ed McPhee and Meg Bellamy as William and Kate were photographed in the seaside town of Fife last week.
Bellamy wore outfits that wouldn’t have been out of place in the early 2000s — when the couple attended college — including jeans with a pleated leather belt and tall suede boots.
She was carrying a book titled First steps in academic writing.
Oprah Winfrey says Harry and Meghan “should do what they feel best” during King Charles’ coronation
Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether they should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The talk show host, who is a close friend of the royal couple, briefly discussed the coronation during an interview Tuesday with friend Gayle King on CBS Morningto promote her 100th selection for her book club, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.
During the conversation, King addressed recent reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the event, before asking Winfrey what she thought about it. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you would like to comment on?”
Winfrey responded, “I think they should do what they feel is best for themselves and their families.” “That’s what I thought. That’s what it comes down to, the bottom line. What do you think is the right thing for you?”
She admitted that she did not speak to the couple specifically about the coronation, as they did not “ask” her “opinion” on whether or not he should attend.
Amber Rykin He has the full story here:
