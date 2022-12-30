Latest Pope Benedict News: Former Pope Participated in Mass in His Room and ‘Rested Well’ Vatican Says

Pope Francis asks for prayers for his “very ill” predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI
The Vatican said Pope Emeritus Benedict “rested well” and participated in mass yesterday afternoon.
“His condition is stable at the moment,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Friday.
The Vatican said former Pope Benedict’s condition remains “serious” but stable, after Pope Francis said the former pope was “very ill”.
The Vatican had said earlier that the deterioration in his health was due to his “advanced age,” adding that Benedict was under constant monitoring by doctors.
Pope Francis said on Wednesday: “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, sustains the Church. Let us remember him.”
“He is very ill, he asks the Lord to comfort him and support him in this testimony of love for the Church, to the end.”
Benedict, who is 95, became the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign in 2013. He has lived in the Vatican ever since.
Matt MathersDecember 30, 2022 15:04
Pope Francis calls for prayer for the ‘very ill’ parent
Pope Francis has called to pray for his “very ill” predecessor, Benedict.
In remarks to his final audience of the year, he asked people to “make a special prayer” for the ailing former pope.
He was addressing an audience in Paul VI Hall, Vatican City.
Matt MathersDecember 30, 2022 11:13
Summary: Who is the former Pope Benedict XVI?
The former pope was known as “God’s Rottweiler” due to his ultra-conservative views.
my colleague Thomas Kingsley Takes a closer look at Pope Benedict XVI:
Matt MathersDecember 30, 2022 10:00
The same unclear protocols will apply upon Benedict’s death
It’s not clear, an expert said, whether the usual protocols will apply when former Pope Benedict dies.
The Catholic Church has strict rules upon the death of its leader.
Citing old age, Benedict XVI resigned in 2013, becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down from the position.
He’s continued to live in the Vatican, which means two popes have been living side by side for nearly a decade.
Catholic historian John McGreevy said, “We’ve never seen this where a living pope helps bury a dead pope.”
Matt MathersDecember 30, 2022 09:00
Pope Benedict’s condition ‘serious’
Pope Francis revealed on Wednesday that Pope Benedict was “very ill” and had gone to see him at his home in the Vatican where he has lived since his retirement in 2013, sparking fears that he was close to death.
The Vatican said later that Benedict’s health had deteriorated in the last hours, but that the situation was under control as doctors were monitoring him.
Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign, choosing to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens.
Few would have expected his retirement – now in his tenth year – to last longer than his eight-year reign as pope.
Yesterday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict “was able to rest well last night, was very lucid and alert, and today, while his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable.”
He said, “Pope Francis renews the call to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult times.”
Namita SinghDecember 30, 2022 08:00
What would happen if Pope Benedict died?
Word of Pope Benedict’s failing health immediately raised questions about what would happen when he died, given the unprecedented reality of having a reigning pope supposedly preside over the funeral of the previous pontiff.
Most Vatican experts predict that any funeral will resemble that of any retired bishop in Rome, albeit with the caveat that there will be official delegations honoring a former head of state, as well as pilgrims from Germany — home of Benedict, Joseph Ratzinger’s ex — and beyond.
Otherwise, while the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, was headlining its editions yesterday with news of Benedict’s health, life went on as usual in the little city-state he calls Pope Benedict and Pope Francis.
Francis had what appeared to be a routine day for the public, meeting his ambassador to Madagascar, the captain of the Swiss Guards and a fellow Jesuit.
In the square, the line of tourists waiting to get to St. Peter’s Basilica wrapped almost entirely around the square, as couples and families stopped to take selfies in front of the life-size nativity scene and Christmas tree erected in the square.
Namita SinghDecember 30, 2022 07:30
In pictures: Faithful around the world join in prayer for Pope Benedict
Namita SinghDecember 30, 2022 07:00
The faithful perform prayers amid the “serious” health condition of Pope Benedict
Bishops in Germany asked for prayers and some faithful headed to the Church of Grace in the town square in Altoetting, a major pilgrimage destination a few miles from Benedict’s birthplace of Marktl am Inn, which he visited several times in his life.
“I know he was preparing for his return home to the eternal world,” said Herbert Hovoer, the town’s retired Catholic mayor who said he last saw Benedict in the spring.
“I think he is very calmly looking forward to this confrontation.”
At St. Oswald’s Church in Marktel, where Benedict was baptized, Sandra Meyer, the local rector of the congregation, put up a framed picture of the former pope and arranged a small pew so parishioners could kneel and pray for him.
Ms. Meyer said she was “shaken and deeply moved by the news” of Benedict’s health.
“I hope he has an easy time now and doesn’t suffer so much,” she said.
“We are so proud here in Marktel to have a Bavarian Papa,” said Meyer, 50, recalling the two times she met him in person.
“He is a good man and he was a great Baba.”
While St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican was filled with outside visitors yesterday – during the height of the Christmas tourism season – some Italians were out to pay their respects or at least to offer a prayer.
One of the pilgrims, Giorgio Gebbin, said, “It is clearly a bad situation, we are all close to Pope Ratzinger, and grieving over the situation, so we have come here to make our little contribution.”
Namita SinghDecember 30, 2022 06:30
Vatican: Benedict XVI is clear and stable, but his condition is “serious”
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is transparent, vigilant and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said yesterday, a day after it was revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had recently deteriorated.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that Pope Francis had requested the continuation of the prayer “to accompany him in these difficult hours”.
Namita SinghDecember 30, 2022 06:00
Maryam Zakir HussainDecember 30, 2022 05:00
