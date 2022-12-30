Latest Pope Benedict News: Former Pope Participated in Mass in His Room and ‘Rested Well’ Vatican Says

Pope Francis asks for prayers for his “very ill” predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI

The Vatican said Pope Emeritus Benedict “rested well” and participated in mass yesterday afternoon.

“His condition is stable at the moment,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Friday.

The Vatican said former Pope Benedict’s condition remains “serious” but stable, after Pope Francis said the former pope was “very ill”.

The Vatican had said earlier that the deterioration in his health was due to his “advanced age,” adding that Benedict was under constant monitoring by doctors.

Pope Francis said on Wednesday: “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, sustains the Church. Let us remember him.”

“He is very ill, he asks the Lord to comfort him and support him in this testimony of love for the Church, to the end.”

Benedict, who is 95, became the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign in 2013. He has lived in the Vatican ever since.