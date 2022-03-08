March 8, 2022

Latest news of the war between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

The war in Ukraine: what you need to know

Last: Evacuations of civilians continue to be disrupted by bombing as fear of a humanitarian crisis looms over Ukraine. on Monday, Ukrainian President Zelensky appeared in public for the first time in his office in Kyiv since the invasionHe said all Russian forces were “war criminals”.

Fighting: Casualties are increasing in Ukraine – Including civilians, as Moscow faces allegations of its use Cluster weapons and the vacuum. Russian forces fired mortar shells at a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, This resulted in the death of at least eight people, including two children.

maps: Russia’s attack on Ukraine was large-scale Strikes and attacks across the country. Much of the Russian offensive focused on Kyiv, but on a city east of Kharkiv – With 1.5 million inhabitants – it’s also critical.

protests: People all over the world took to the streets Saturday to condemn Putin and call for peace the Russian invasion Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were killed.

the answer: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game-changing game”, With rising gas prices and shifting business decisions indicating change he will feel for years. While in Russia, Internet access has been greatly reduced by censors at home and companies abroad.

How you can help: These are the ways they can do it in the United States Help support the Ukrainian people Beside What people donate around the world.

Read our full coverage of Russia and Ukraine crisis.

See also  Russia attacks Ukraine, NATO condemns the attack, Zelensky applies martial law

