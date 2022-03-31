Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

A humanitarian corridor opened in 3 cities, including the besieged Mariupol
A girl walks in the courtyard of an apartment building destroyed in the context of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.
Alexander Armoshenko | Reuters
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk confirmed that humanitarian corridors will be opened in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Melitopol and Energodar today.
In the Telegram Post, she said Russia had given “emphasis on its willingness” to abide by the corridors that would allow the evacuation of civilians and the import of vital supplies.
Early attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol It had to be stopped When the Ukrainian authorities said that the Russian forces were not respecting the cease-fire agreements that had been established.
Thousands of civilians are trapped in the city’s conflict zone, facing shortages of vital supplies including food, water and medicine.
The capture of Mariupol would be a major victory for Russia, as it could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, a peninsula in southern Ukraine that it invaded and annexed in 2014.
– Chloe Taylor
The head of British intelligence said Putin “greatly misjudged” the situation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Presidential Grant Foundation CEO Ilya Chukalin in Moscow, Russia on March 29, 2022.
Mikhail Klementiev | Sputnik | Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin He misjudged the situation in Ukraine, but his advisors are afraid The head of the British intelligence service told him the truth of what was happening on the ground.
“It appears increasingly that Putin has grossly misjudged the situation. He clearly misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people,” Jeremy Fleming, director of Britain’s spy agency, GCHQ, said in a speech in Australia on Thursday.
Referring to the conflict in Ukraine as Putin’s “personal war,” Fleming said the Russian leader also downplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime as well as Russia’s military capabilities.
“We have seen Russian soldiers – who lack weapons and morale – refuse to carry out orders, sabotage their own equipment, and even accidentally shoot down their planes,” he said.
“And while we think Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what is happening and how much of this miscalculation should be made abundantly clear to the system.”
– Chloe Taylor
Talks between Russia and Ukraine will continue on Friday
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses Russian and Ukrainian negotiators ahead of their direct talks in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022.
Murat Steenmhordar | Reuters
David Arachhamiya, a Ukrainian official involved in negotiations with Russia, said in a video message that Russia and Ukraine will resume their talks on April 1.
Speaking to Ukrainian television, Arachhamiya said the Russian negotiating team had no leeway and should discuss minor details of the talks with the Kremlin. But he said that while President Zelensky has given the Ukrainian team red lines that have not been crossed – such as ceding territory – they have much more room for flexibility than their Russian counterparts.
– Chloe Taylor
Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:
Russia continues bombing and maintains positions near Kyiv despite Moscow’s promises to reduce its size
The United Kingdom said Thursday that Russian bombing and “major” missile strikes have continued on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, and Russian forces continue to maintain positions near Kyiv, despite Moscow’s promises otherwise.
British Ministry of Defense: “Russian forces continue to maintain their positions in eastern and western Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units.” He said in an intelligence briefing.
Chernihiv is located about 90 miles (145 km) north of Kyiv and 40 miles (64 km) south of the Russian border.
A Russian defense official said Wednesday that Moscow It will “significantly” reduce military activity Near Chernihiv and the capital Kyiv, NBC News reported.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged caution about believing in Moscow’s promises. The press office of the Russian Defense Ministry was not immediately available to provide comment for CNBC.
The British ministry said heavy fighting was “likely to take place in the outskirts” of Kyiv in the coming days. Since last week, Ukrainian forces have begun to report that cities near the capital have been retaken.
The situation around the capital is volatile, and it is difficult or impossible to verify those Ukrainian claims.
“You see the Ukrainians trying to take advantage of opportunities and push the Russians back where they can,” said Dan de Los, NBC News’ global security correspondent.
Heavy fighting continues in Mariupol in the south, but the UK ministry said Ukrainian defenders still held the city centre. Mariupol was largely destroyed by Russian artillery and missiles.
– Ted Kemp
