Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

A girl walks in the courtyard of an apartment building destroyed in the context of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk confirmed that humanitarian corridors will be opened in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Melitopol and Energodar today.

In the Telegram Post, she said Russia had given “emphasis on its willingness” to abide by the corridors that would allow the evacuation of civilians and the import of vital supplies.

Early attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol It had to be stopped When the Ukrainian authorities said that the Russian forces were not respecting the cease-fire agreements that had been established.

Thousands of civilians are trapped in the city’s conflict zone, facing shortages of vital supplies including food, water and medicine.

The capture of Mariupol would be a major victory for Russia, as it could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, a peninsula in southern Ukraine that it invaded and annexed in 2014.

– Chloe Taylor