Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX will no longer fund Starlink donated internet stations in Ukraine.

This came on the heels of a CNN report that SpaceX was withdrawing funding for the stations, citing documents obtained from the Pentagon. The company is asking the US government to pay for the stations instead, according to the report.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow’s mobilization of reservists would end in two weeks. He added that there was no need for new major strikes on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the lands illegally occupied and annexed by Russia, leading the Russian-installed authorities there to urge civilians in the southern Kherson region to evacuate.

The evacuees are due to start arriving in Russia today. Ukrainian officials say the Russian authorities are not carrying out an evacuation but a “forced deportation” of Ukrainians. CNBC has not been able to verify either side’s allegations.

Several rights groups, Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Russia of forcibly deporting Ukrainian civilians, including children, to Russia, which constitutes a war crime. Moscow insists that the people came to Russia on their own.

Kyiv says it liberated 600 settlements from Russian occupation this month, including 75 in Kherson.