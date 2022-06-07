Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

German lender Deutsche Bank offered about 1,500 employees of a technology center it runs in Russia the opportunity to move to Berlin with their families, The Wall Street Journal reported,Quoting a source familiar with the matter.

The magazine reported that nearly half agreed. The bank did not specify what would happen to the Russian center, as employees were tasked with developing corporate and trade programs.

The move comes on the heels of similar decisions by several major companies to relocate their employees residing in Russia – either permanently or temporarily – elsewhere as a result of Western sanctions on the country and its invasion of Ukraine. Many companies, including international consulting firms, have chosen the United Arab Emirates as the location for their relocation.

Deutsche Bank’s move reflects its desire to make Berlin the center of its technology operations, as well as to avoid the cybersecurity risks of having major employee operations in Russia.

– Natasha Turak